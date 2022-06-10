Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

TSE TCN traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.80. The company had a trading volume of 456,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,922. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.49. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$13.23 and a 52 week high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$175.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 6.88%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

