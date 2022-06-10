Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.26

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5289 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

