TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -15.09%.
About TransAlta (Get Rating)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
