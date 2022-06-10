TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

TACT opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.88.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 325 Capital LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

