TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Up 2.2%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.00. 1,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 478,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 704,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TPI Composites by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 596,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 588,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,380.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 381,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 355,618 shares during the period.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

