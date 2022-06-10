Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Trading Down 9.2%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,240% from the average daily volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.
Tosoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)
