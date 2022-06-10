Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Trading Down 9.2%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,240% from the average daily volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

Tosoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

