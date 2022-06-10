TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.60.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.08. 286,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,859. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,297,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $381,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

