Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
