Tiger Eye Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,589,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,085,000. Perimeter Solutions accounts for approximately 17.7% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,600,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,840,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRM stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

