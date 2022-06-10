Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.53. 4,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,445. Thorne HealthTech has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thorne HealthTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thorne HealthTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma acquired 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,430.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

