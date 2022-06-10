Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.45, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

THO stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.79. 6,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,005. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $237,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 883.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

