The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) to announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Timken reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Shares of TKR traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. 12,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Timken has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $88.11. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Timken by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Timken by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timken by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About Timken (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.