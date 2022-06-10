The Sandbox Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $279.33 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $279.33 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00004290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00431948 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004017 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00164387 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000278 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,243,064,778 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

