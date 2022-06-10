The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The Pennant Group posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,196,000 after buying an additional 102,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth about $697,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNTG stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,192. The firm has a market cap of $454.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.13 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

