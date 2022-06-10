The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.16 Million

Brokerages expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) will announce sales of $77.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $77.71 million. ONE Group Hospitality posted sales of $70.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year sales of $324.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.50 million to $328.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $382.68 million, with estimates ranging from $380.90 million to $384.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 88,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,188. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $293.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.42.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

