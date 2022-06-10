The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,786 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

