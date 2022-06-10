The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,560,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,477,524,000 after acquiring an additional 374,732 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $295.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.95.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.