The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $55.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

GBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:GBX traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 309,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,619. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

