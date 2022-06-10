The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $60.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE:LNC opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Lincoln National by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.