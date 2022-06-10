The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $25.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $707.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.13. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $303,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.