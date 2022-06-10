The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £149 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.72) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($168.55) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £134.50 ($168.55) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £138 ($172.93) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a £150 ($187.97) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £145 ($181.70).

LON FLTR opened at GBX 9,050 ($113.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 7,600 ($95.24) and a one year high of £162.75 ($203.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,726.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,855.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.27.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

