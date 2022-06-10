The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $7.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.41. 19,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.94 and its 200-day moving average is $295.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.