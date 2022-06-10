The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 157,318 shares.The stock last traded at $62.30 and had previously closed at $62.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,430,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,739,000 after buying an additional 260,600 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,070,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

