The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) is Woodline Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,297 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies accounts for 1.3% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.43% of Cooper Companies worth $88,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.43 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.36.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.89.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

