The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of TCS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.45. 435,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 125,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 110,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 95,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

