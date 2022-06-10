The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $63,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $167,161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $146,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $61.58. 344,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,001,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $266.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

