The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $558.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) will post sales of $558.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $565.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $552.71 million. Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $422.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHEF. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,555. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 2.01. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.