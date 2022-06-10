The Character Group (LON:CCT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $574.65

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 574.65 ($7.20) and traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.39). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.52), with a volume of 9,893 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 573.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 594.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.52 million and a P/E ratio of 10.10.

Get The Character Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The Character Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Peppa Pig, Pokémon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Treasure X, Instaglam, Mashems, Teletubbies, and Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.