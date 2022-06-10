The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 29th

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Buckle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Buckle to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. Buckle has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. Buckle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 167.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $6,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.