The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. AZEK posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. AZEK’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,481 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AZEK by 839.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 663,460 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,369,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AZEK by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZEK traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. 2,251,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,670. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. AZEK has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

