TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$130.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TFII. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$102.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

TSE:TFII traded down C$2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$98.41. 213,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,762. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$105.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$96.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 10.12%.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$104.64 per share, with a total value of C$318,628.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,521,444.80. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total value of C$1,932,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,857,007.91. Insiders sold a total of 75,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,373 over the last ninety days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

