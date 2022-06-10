Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $155.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Texas Instruments traded as low as $159.02 and last traded at $159.36, with a volume of 15360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.58.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.16.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 63.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

