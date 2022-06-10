Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $161.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

