Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lifted by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.99. 98,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,708. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

