Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) will announce $4.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ternium’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. Ternium posted sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ternium will report full-year sales of $18.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $18.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ternium.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS.

TX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE TX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,310. Ternium has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Ternium by 33.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

