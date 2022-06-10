Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $28.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LESL. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

