Team Heretics Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $236,830.35 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $236,830.35 and approximately $59,071.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00330625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00452732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 373.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025214 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars.

