TD Securities Cuts Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to C$35.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded Enghouse Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of EGHSF stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

