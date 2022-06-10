Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.34. 2,570,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,714. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.88.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tapestry by 9.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,811 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $3,690,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $5,120,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

