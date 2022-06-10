Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.00

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 7025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.95. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 784.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares valued at $1,757,481. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.