T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63,693 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $93,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

TROW stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.65 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.