Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.79. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $136.31 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

