Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 4,200 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after buying an additional 3,396,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,355,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,598,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,530 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.46.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

