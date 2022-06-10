Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
VBR opened at $164.87 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.42.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
