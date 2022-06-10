Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lear by 15.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,453,000 after acquiring an additional 70,237 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 410.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

NYSE:LEA opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average of $155.52. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $122.67 and a 52 week high of $196.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

