Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $150.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average of $193.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.29 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on ARE shares. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

