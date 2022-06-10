System1 (NYSE:SST) Sees Large Volume Increase

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 360,939 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $9.26.

SST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83.

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $171,995.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,450,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,793,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,287,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,224,681.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,190,000.

System1 Company Profile (NYSE:SST)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

