Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

SSMXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Sysmex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of SSMXY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 64,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

