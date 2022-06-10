Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 1.7% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sysco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,188 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $80.84. 4,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

