Synovus Financial Corp Sells 210 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC opened at $161.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $156.53 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.17.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.